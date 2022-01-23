Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 125,126 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.