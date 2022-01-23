Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 168 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.