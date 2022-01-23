Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.52% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a P/E ratio of 241.09, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRG. Compass Point lifted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

