Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.50 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Masco worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 5,814.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.