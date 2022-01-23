Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.98 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

