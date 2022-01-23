Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.51. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,132 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

