Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 187.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 510,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 119.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 239,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.