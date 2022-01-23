Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $24.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock worth $140,229,528.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

