Alchemy Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.60 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $156.05 million and approximately $30.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00266069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00082177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00101653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.