Alchemix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.54 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Alchemix has a total market cap of $169.11 million and $6.54 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.23 or 0.00454865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006214 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,291,541 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,067 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

