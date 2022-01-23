Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $73.06 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

