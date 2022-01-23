Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

