AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.40

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.50), with a volume of 4426901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.55 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The stock has a market cap of £271.02 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.94.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,784.42).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

