Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

NYSE CCK opened at $112.65 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

