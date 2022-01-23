Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC stock opened at $594.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

