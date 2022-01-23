Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.05% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period.

CMU stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

