Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,506 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of BYD opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

