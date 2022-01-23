Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Eneti worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Eneti by 53.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Eneti by 30.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NETI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

Eneti Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.