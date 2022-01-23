Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.48.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
