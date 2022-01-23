Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.48.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

