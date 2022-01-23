Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

AMD traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,593,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,902,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

