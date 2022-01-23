ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.