ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.30

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,988,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 907,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.