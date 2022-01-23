AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $9.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 324,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

