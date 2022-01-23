Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

