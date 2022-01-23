Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,752 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

