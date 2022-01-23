Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $427.67 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

