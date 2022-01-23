Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

