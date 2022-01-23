Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock valued at $732,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.