Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,945 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.