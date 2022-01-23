Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $132,068,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

WMB stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

