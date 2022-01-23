Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,059 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

