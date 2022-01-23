Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $53.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

