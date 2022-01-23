Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $21.09. Absa Group shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

About Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

