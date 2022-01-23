A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $78.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,142. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.