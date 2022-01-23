9,848 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,664,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $40.59 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

