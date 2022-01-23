$97.69 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post $97.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.88 million and the highest is $102.47 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $386.61 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.74 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nevro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nevro by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.86. 807,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

