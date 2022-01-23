$886.00 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $886.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $902.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

