88,581 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.00. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.38 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

