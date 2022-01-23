$73.13 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce sales of $73.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $241.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.98 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $302.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 104,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,418. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $918.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

