$72.14 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $72.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.42 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.09 million, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $307.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

