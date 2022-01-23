58,866 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

