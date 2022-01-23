$458.23 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $458.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.30 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $447.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $546.66. 82,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,588. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $322.34 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.