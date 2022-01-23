$420.00 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $420.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.04 million and the highest is $422.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 228,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

