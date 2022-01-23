38,190 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPPI opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

