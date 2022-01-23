3,631 Shares in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.43 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.