$362.61 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $362.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.50 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 542.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

