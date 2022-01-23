360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.79.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.26 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $48,192,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

