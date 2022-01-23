$333.33 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $333.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.87 million to $341.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $19.85. 1,507,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,440. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.