3,215 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.05 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.