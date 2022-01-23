$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $210.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 36,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

